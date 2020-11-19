Sports
Bucks request waivers on Turkish forward Ersan Ilyasova
The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on Turkish forward Ersan Ilyasova.
Ilyasova played 63 games and made eight starts for the Bucks last season. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 15.7 minutes.
This marked the 33-year-old Ilyasova’s third stint with the Bucks. He began his career with Milwaukee in 2006-07 and also played for the Bucks from 2009-15 and from 2018-20.
Ilyasova also has played for Detroit, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City. He has career averages of 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 808 career regular-season games, including 423 starts.
Comments