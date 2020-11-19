Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF match up for play-in game

Inter Miami CF (7-13-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (8-7-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC hosts Inter Miami CF in the play-in round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. The winner advances to the first round of the playoffs.

Nashville SC is 5-4-5 in Eastern Conference play. Nashville SC is the league leader allowing just 22 goals.

Inter Miami CF is 6-11-3 in conference games. Inter Miami CF ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference drawing 124 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

The teams match up Friday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randall Leal has three goals and four assists for Nashville SC. Hany Mukhtar has three goals over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

Lewis Morgan has five goals and five assists for Inter Miami CF. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez has two goals over the last 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville SC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Inter Miami CF: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 7.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Jack Maher (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Nicolas Figal (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Luis Robles (injured), George Acosta (injured).