Ex-Dolphins safety Reshad Jones arrested on firearm charge

This Nov. 18, 2020, booking mugshot provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones. Jones was arrested by police in Davie, Fla., on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm. According to a police report, Jones was walking in a gas station parking lot at 4:15 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, with a loaded handgun protruding from his pants pocket, and said he had never had a concealed weapons permit. Jones has since bonded out. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP

Former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

According to a police report, Jones was walking in a gas station parking lot at 4:15 a.m. with a loaded handgun protruding from his pants pocket, and said he had never had a concealed weapons permit. Jones was difficult with officers and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, the report said.

Jones, 32, played for the Dolphins from 2010-19 and twice made the Pro Bowl. He was released March 18 and has been out of the NFL since.