Gomez injury in England training adds to Liverpool problems

Liverpool's Joe Gomez vies for the ball with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. AP

Liverpool's injury problems mounted Wednesday with defender Joe Gomez leaving England duty with a knee injury sustained in training.

England manager Gareth Southgate said the severity of the injury was still unclear.

“What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain,” Gomez said. “No one was around him when the injury happened.”

Liverpool already has center back Virgil van Dijk out for a lengthy spell with a knee injury, Fabinho sidelined with a thigh injury and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold out with a thigh problem.

England plays Ireland on Thursday in a friendly ahead of Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.