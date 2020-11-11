AP Source: McCaffrey will not play against Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. AP

A source familiar with the situation says Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will not play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be getting a second medical opinion on his injured right shoulder.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not released the details surrounding the injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of a 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The source would not say what McCaffrey's original diagnosis was.

McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday.

The 2019 All-Pro returned to action after missing six games with a high ankle sprain. He carried 18 times for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 82 yards while scoring two touchdowns against the defending Super Bowl champions before leaving the game on the final drive when he was tackled and landed on his shoulder.

McCaffrey has six touchdowns in the three games he's played this season, including two in a 31-17 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 2.