Will Coast football star play again at LSU in 2020? Here’s what his coach says.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said starting quarterback Myles Brennan will not play Saturday against Alabama and that there is discussion on whether they will shut Brennan down for the rest of the season.

“We’re still discussing that,” Orgeron told reporters.

Brennan practiced last Wednesday in full pads for the first time since he suffered an abdominal injury on Oct. 10 against Missouri. Orgeron said on his weekly radio show that Brennan hadn’t fully recovered and that he was “very doubtful” to play against Alabama.

“He tried to practice today,” Orgeron said on his weekly radio show last Wednesday night. “He practiced a little bit. It wasn’t very good. It was hurting. So we’re going to see again tomorrow and see how much he can practice next week. Right now, I’d have to say he’s very doubtful the way it is.

