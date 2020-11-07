Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati injures knee, taken off at halftime

The Associated Press

Barcelona's Ansu Fati, gestures after he was fouled by Betis' Aissa Mandi during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Barcelona's Ansu Fati, gestures after he was fouled by Betis' Aissa Mandi during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Joan Monfort AP
BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati injured his left knee in Saturday's 5-2 win against Real Betis in the Spanish league.

Barcelona said the 18-year-old forward, who was substituted at halftime, has a torn meniscus.

Fati has set several precocious scoring records since joining Barcelona’s senior squad last season. He became Spain’s youngest-ever scorer in an international match in September.

He has scored five goals in 10 appearances this season for Barcelona.

Barcelona says that his “treatment to be followed will be determined in the coming days.”

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Health News

Yankees move minor league teams from Trenton, Staten Island

November 07, 2020 2:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service