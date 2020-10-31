Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Hamilton leads only practice session as F1 returns to Imola

The Associated Press

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during a practice session ahead of Sunday's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, in Imola, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during a practice session ahead of Sunday's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, in Imola, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Luca Bruno AP
IMOLA, Italy

Lewis Hamilton finished ahead of Max Verstappen in the only practice session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday as Formula One returned to the Imola circuit for the first time since 2006.

Hamilton clocked 1 minute, 14.726 seconds on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari track to finish 0.297 ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third, 0.492 behind.

In a sign of F1’s progress, Hamilton was more than eight seconds faster than Michael Schumacher’s pole position time for the 2006 San Marino GP at Imola.

Mercedes can clinch a record seventh straight constructors’ title in Sunday’s race unless Red Bull outscores it by 34 points — something Red Bull hasn’t done in more than four years.

Only one 90-minute practice session was held as part of an abbreviated weekend inserted into the rescheduled calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pierre Gasly of Alphatauri was fourth and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was fifth.

Qualifying was scheduled for later Saturday.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Sports

New York City FC faces New York after shutout win

October 31, 2020 2:16 AM

Sports

New England faces DC United on defensive hot streak

October 31, 2020 2:16 AM

Sports

Los Angeles faces Real Salt Lake following Pavon’s 2-goal game

October 31, 2020 2:16 AM

Sports

Orlando City SC rides defensive hot streak into matchup with Montreal

October 31, 2020 2:15 AM

Sports

San Jose plays Los Angeles FC following Wondolowski’s 2-goal game

October 31, 2020 2:15 AM

Sports

FC Cincinnati plays Atlanta United FC on 3-game road skid

October 31, 2020 2:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service