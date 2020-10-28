This Date in Baseball

Oct. 29

1931 — Lefty Grove, winner of 31 games for the Philadelphia A’s, was named the American League MVP.

1942 — Branch Rickey, the architect of the St. Louis Cardinals’ farm system, resigned as the team’s vice president. Rickey was named president of the Dodgers on Nov. 1.

1979 — Willie Mays severed all ties to major league baseball after signing a contract with the Bally Corporation, which is involved with legalized gambling in Atlantic City, N.J.

2008 — Brad Lidge and the Philadelphia Phillies finished off the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 in a three-inning sprint to win a suspended Game 5 nearly 50 hours after it started, capturing their first World Series title since 1980. Left in limbo by a two-day rainstorm, Pedro Feliz singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh and Lidge closed out his perfect season to deliver the title.

2009 — New York’s Mark Teixeira and Hideki Matsui hit solo homers off Pedro Martinez to back a sharp performance by A.J. Burnett and tie give the Yankees a 3-1 victory the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series.

2014 — Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants succeeded where no team had in 3 1/2 decades, winning Game 7 on the road for their third World Series title in five years. Bumgarner came out of the bullpen to pitch five scoreless innings on two days’ rest as the Giants held off the Kansas City Royals 3-2.

2016 — Corey Kluber earned his second win in this World Series and the Cleveland Indians moved within one victory of their first championship since 1948, routing the Chicago Cubs 7-2 with home runs by Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis.

2017 — Houston’s Alex Bregman hit a game-ending single off Kenley Jansen with two outs in the 10th inning and the Astros outslugged the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 to take a 3-2 World Series lead.