Sports
How Ranked Teams Fared
1. Muskego (5-0) beat Mukwonago 28-7.
2. Franklin (4-0) beat Wauwatosa West 21-7.
3. Menomonee Falls (5-0) beat Brookfield East 24-21.
4. Whitefish Bay (4-0) did not play.
5. Marquette University (3-0) beat Sussex Hamilton 31-14.
6. Schofield D.C. Everest (4-1) lost to Kaukauna 32-0.
7. Hartland Arrowhead (3-2) lost to Waukesha West 31-13.
8. Mukwonago (3-2) lost to Muskego 28-7.
9. Burlington (4-0) beat Westosha Central 56-49.
10.Hartford (3-2) lost to Slinger 43-31.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
1. Lake Country Lutheran (5-0) beat Wauwatosa East 44-36.
2. Appleton Xavier (4-1) lost to West De Pere 25-14.
3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4-1) beat New Berlin Eisenhower 15-9.
4. Freedom (4-1) lost to Fox Valley Lutheran 27-23.
5. Wrightstown (5-0) beat Marinette 42-6.
6. Amherst (5-0) beat Shiocton 47-6.
7. Lakeside Lutheran (4-0) beat Lake Mills 24-21.
8. Medford (5-0) beat Ashland 26-11.
9. Stratford (3-2) lost to Rhinelander 29-27.
10. Grafton (3-1) did not play.
1. Edgar (5-0) beat Portage 62-0.
2. Eau Claire Regis (5-0) beat Osseo-Fairchild 43-14.
3. Oshkosh Lourdes (5-0) beat Randolph 17-14.
4. Mineral Point (4-0) beat Platteville 69-7.
5. Iola-Scandinavia (5-0) beat Almond-Bancroft 55-0.
(tie) Cumberland (5-0) beat St. Croix Falls 62-6.
7. Colby (4-0) did not play.
5. Racine Lutheran (4-1) beat Racine St. Catherine's 18-6.
9. Reedsville (5-0) beat Ozaukee 28-0.
10. Hilbert (4-1) beat Random Lake 62-6.
Comments