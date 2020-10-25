Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

How Ranked Teams Fared

The Associated Press

1. Muskego (5-0) beat Mukwonago 28-7.

2. Franklin (4-0) beat Wauwatosa West 21-7.

3. Menomonee Falls (5-0) beat Brookfield East 24-21.

4. Whitefish Bay (4-0) did not play.

5. Marquette University (3-0) beat Sussex Hamilton 31-14.

6. Schofield D.C. Everest (4-1) lost to Kaukauna 32-0.

7. Hartland Arrowhead (3-2) lost to Waukesha West 31-13.

8. Mukwonago (3-2) lost to Muskego 28-7.

9. Burlington (4-0) beat Westosha Central 56-49.

10.Hartford (3-2) lost to Slinger 43-31.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

1. Lake Country Lutheran (5-0) beat Wauwatosa East 44-36.

2. Appleton Xavier (4-1) lost to West De Pere 25-14.

3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4-1) beat New Berlin Eisenhower 15-9.

4. Freedom (4-1) lost to Fox Valley Lutheran 27-23.

5. Wrightstown (5-0) beat Marinette 42-6.

6. Amherst (5-0) beat Shiocton 47-6.

7. Lakeside Lutheran (4-0) beat Lake Mills 24-21.

8. Medford (5-0) beat Ashland 26-11.

9. Stratford (3-2) lost to Rhinelander 29-27.

10. Grafton (3-1) did not play.

1. Edgar (5-0) beat Portage 62-0.

2. Eau Claire Regis (5-0) beat Osseo-Fairchild 43-14.

3. Oshkosh Lourdes (5-0) beat Randolph 17-14.

4. Mineral Point (4-0) beat Platteville 69-7.

5. Iola-Scandinavia (5-0) beat Almond-Bancroft 55-0.

(tie) Cumberland (5-0) beat St. Croix Falls 62-6.

7. Colby (4-0) did not play.

5. Racine Lutheran (4-1) beat Racine St. Catherine's 18-6.

9. Reedsville (5-0) beat Ozaukee 28-0.

10. Hilbert (4-1) beat Random Lake 62-6.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service