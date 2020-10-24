Sanders, Hubbard lead No. 6 Oklahoma St. past Iowa St. 24-21

Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. AP

Spencer Sanders passed for 235 yards and ran for 71 and a touchdown in his return from injury, and No. 6 Oklahoma State defeated No. 17 Iowa State 24-21 on Saturday.

Sanders had been out since injuring his right ankle in the season-opener against Tulsa.

Chuba Hubbard ran for 139 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0 Big 12). With the win, the Cowboys joined Kansas State as the only remaining undefeated teams in conference play.

The Cyclones (3-2, 3-1) vaulted onto the national radar by beating Oklahoma earlier in the month and were seeking their first ever 4-0 start in league play. Iowa State’s Breece Hall, who was second nationally in yards rushing per game, ran for a career-high 185 yards.

With Oklahoma State leading 14-7 late in the second quarter, Iowa State drove deep into Oklahoma State territory but had to settle for a field goal attempt. Connor Assalley’s 33-yard kick bounced off the right upright with 1:22 left in the first half. It was his second missed field goal of the first half, and Oklahoma State took its seven-point lead into the break.

Hall broke away for a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and the Cyclones tied the game at 14.

Sanders' 14-yard touchdown run on the next possession gave the Cowboys the lead again, and Alex Hale's 31-yard field goal pushed the lead to 24-14.

Brock Purdy threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson with 49 seconds remaining to trim Oklahoma State's lead to 24-21. Oklahoma State recovered Iowa State's onside kick, and the Cowboys ran out the clock.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones entered the game wanting to go beyond the team that pulls an occasional upset and become a league leader that others chase. The passing game struggled, and outside of two long runs by Hall, so did the running game.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys learned that they can lean on their defense against a quality Big 12 opponent. Purdy passed for just 162 yards. The Cowboys were ranked second nationally in scoring defense and No. 6 in total defense.

UP NEXT

Iowa State visits Kansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State hosts Texas on Saturday.

