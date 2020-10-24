Urias expected to start for the Dodgers against Rays

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Julio Urias (3-0, 3.27 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Ryan Yarbrough (1-4, 3.56 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

WORLD SERIES: Los Angeles leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: Mookie Betts and the Dodgers will take on the Rays Saturday.

The Rays were 20-9 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has hit 29 home runs this postseason, Randy Arozarena has accounted for eight of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .800.

The Dodgers were 22-8 on the road in 2020. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .353 this postseason, Max Muncy leads them with an OBP of .448, including six extra base hits and 12 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 41 RBIs and is batting .307.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).