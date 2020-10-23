The Latest: Buehler cruises through 2 perfect innings

Members of the grounds crew uncover the pitcher's mound before Game 3 of the baseball World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. AP

The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Los Angeles ace Walker Buehler is cruising through two perfect innings in Game 3 of the World Series against Tampa Bay.

Buehler pushed his strikeout streak to four straight batters, getting Ji-Man Choi looking on a 98 mph fastball and Manuel Margot swinging at 99. Joey Wendle flew out to left to end the inning. Of the 22 pitches Buehler has thrown, 18 have been for strikes.

The Dodgers lead 1-0 on Justin Turner’s first-inning home run.

Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton settled down with a 1-2-3 second after allowing Turner’s shot and a single in the first. Cody Bellinger flew out on the first pitch, Chris Taylor struck out and Joc Pederson grounded a slow roller to second.

___

7:25 p.m.

Justin Turner put the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead 1-0 in the first inning, homering on Charlie Morton’s 14th pitch.

After taking a curveball with a 1-1 count for a strike with two outs, Turner turned on a high 94.8 mph fastball and drove it 397 feet over the left-field wall.

Turner’s home run, the Dodgers’ team record 24th this season, was his 11th postseason home run over 69 games with the Dodgers from 2014 to 2020. That tied the team record set by Duke Snider over 36 games with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1954 to 1959.

Max Muncy singled with two outs but was stranded when Morton struck out Will Smith.

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler struck out two in a perfect bottom of the first that required 11 pitches, half Morton’s total.

___

7:10 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the visiting team for Game 3 of the World Series, and batting first.

Los Angeles, which had the best record in the majors during the regular season, was the home team for Games 1 and 2, and will be for Games 6 and 7, if the series goes that far.

In Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves last week, the Dodgers scored an MLB postseason record 11 runs in the top of the first. That was before Julio Urias threw his first pitch that night.

The roof was closed Friday night, and the temperature was 74 degrees inside. It was 53 outside of Globe Life Field.

___

6:25 p.m.

The roof is closed for Game 3 of the World Series after it cooled down significantly in Texas. That could also affect how many runs are scored.

It is the first time in 13 postseason games that the roof has not been open at the new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field — and the Los Angels Dodgers have played in all of them. The Tampa Bay Rays played their American League series in San Diego.

An average of 10.42 runs have been scored in the postseason games in Arlington, including 21 total runs in the first two World Series games.

The roof was closed for 24 of the 30 regular-season home games the Texas Rangers played in their new ballpark this year. An average of 8.21 runs per game were scored with the roof closed, down from 11.83 runs a game when open.

Major League Baseball decided earlier in the day to close the roof because of the forecast for cooler temperatures, a wind chill and the possibility of rain. Close to first pitch, it was overcast, breezy and in the mid-50s outside — and about 72 degrees inside.

When Game 1 started Tuesday, it was 82 degrees, it was 81 for Game 2.

“It was chilly,” Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes said before Game 3. “I thought we were in Texas.”

___

3:02 p.m.

Austin Barnes was back behind the plate to catch Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.

Will Smith moved from catcher to designated hitter in place of A.J. Pollock, who was out of the lineup.

Joc Pederson was inserted in left field, Chris Taylor shifted from left field to second base and Kiké Hernández was out of the lineup.

Right fielder Mookie Betts hit leadoff, followed by shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Max Muncy, Smith, center fielder Cody Bellinger, Taylor, Pederson and Barnes.

Tampa Bay went with the same lineup and batting order as in its Game 2 win that tied the Series at one game apiece.

Designated hitter Austin Meadows led off, followed by second baseman Brandon Lowe, left fielder Randy Arozarena, first baseman Ji-Man Choi, right fielder Manuel Margot, third baseman Joey Wendle, shortstop Willy Adames, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zuinino.

Rays starter Charlie Morton entered with seven straight winning postseason decisions, one shy of Orlando Hernandez’s record.

Tampa Bay is the home team for Games 3 through 5 after starting as the visitor.