Osaghae, Banks lift FIU past Keiser 96-82

A day after being named the Conference USA Player of the Week, Osasumwen Osaghae scored 19 points as Florida International defeated NAIA-member Keiser 96-82 on Tuesday night.

Osaghae helped the Panthers win two of their three games last week at the Battle for the Capitol Tournament, earning all-tournament recognition in the process.

Isaiah Banks added 17 points for the Panthers, while Devon Andrews chipped in 15.

Antonio Daye, Jr. had 14 points for Florida International (4-3).

Mark Gordon had 24 points for the Seahawks. Jimmy Sylvain added 18 points. Chance Anderson had 10 points.

Florida International plays New Hampshire at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25