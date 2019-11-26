Parham, Curfman lead VMI past Goucher 98-32

Greg Parham had 18 points with three 3-pointers as VMI easily defeated Division III Goucher 98-32 on Tuesday night.

Kamdyn Curfman added 17 points for the Keydets, and Myles Lewis chipped in 14 points.

Travis Evee had 11 points and Louis Tang grabbed nine rebounds for VMI (3-6).

Josh Carter had nine rebounds for the Gophers.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

VMI plays Duquesne on the road next Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25