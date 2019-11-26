Boston visits Montreal after Krejci’s 2 goal-game

Boston Bruins (15-3-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (11-7-5, third in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host Boston after David Krejci scored two goals in the Bruins' 5-4 overtime victory over the Wild.

The Canadiens are 3-2-2 in division games. Montreal has scored 78 goals and is eighth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Brendan Gallagher leads the team with nine.

The Bruins are 4-2-3 in division games. Boston is seventh in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 1.0.

In their last meeting on Nov. 5, Montreal won 5-4. Victor Mete scored two goals for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar has recorded 20 total points while scoring seven goals and adding 13 assists for the Canadiens. Shea Weber has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Marchand has collected 39 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 23 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Bruins Injuries: Brett Ritchie: out (illness), Patrice Bergeron: out (lower body).