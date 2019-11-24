Sports
Dentlinger leads S. Dakota St. past Mississippi Valley St.
Matt Dentlinger made all eight of his shot attempts to score 16 points and South Dakota routed Mississippi Valley State 84-54 on Sunday.
Noah Freidel, Baylor Scheierman and David Wingett each scored 10 for the Jackrabbits (5-3). South Dakota State built a 22-6 lead midway through the first half and never was challenged. The Jackrabbits led 48-17 at halftime and shot 59.4% (19 of 32). The team finished shooting 33 of 58 (56.9%).
Michael Green led Mississippi Valley State (0-6) with 19 points and Caleb Hunter scored 16. The Delta Devils have lost by an average of 43.1 points per game. Their smallest margin of defeat was 91-81 against Western Michigan on Nov. 12.
