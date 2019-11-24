French skier Noel leads Britain’s Ryding in World Cup slalom

France's Clement Noel competes in an alpine ski, men's slalom in Levi, Finland, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. AP Photo

French skier Clement Noel has posted the fastest time in the opening run of the first men’s World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday.

Competing in foggy conditions and snowfall, Noel built a lead of 0.39 seconds over Britain’s Dave Ryding.

Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland trailed by 0.66, and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was two-hundredths further back in fourth.

Noel had his breakthrough in the final two months of last season. Without a World Cup podium finish to his name, Noel finished runner-up in Adelboden in January before winning races in Wengen, Kitzbuehel and Soldeu.

It earned him second place, shared with Switzerland’s Daniel Yule, in the slalom season standings, behind record eight-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher, who has now retired.

On Sunday, Yule was 0.94 seconds back in seventh, while Noel’s French teammate Alexis Pinturault, who won the season-opening giant slalom last month, finished 2.48 off the lead and failed to qualify for the second run.