No. 16 Memphis holds off Mississippi 87-86

Memphis' Alex Lomax (2) goes up for a basket defended by Mississippi's Blake Hinson (0) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. AP Photo

Precious Achiuwa scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as 16th-ranked Memphis held off Mississippi 87-86 on Saturday for its third consecutive victory without heralded freshman center James Wiseman.

D.J. Jeffries dunked with a second left for Memphis, then Blake Hinson beat the buzzer with a 3 for the final margin as the Tigers avoided blowing a 16-point lead.

Memphis (5-1) snapped a three-game streak by Ole Miss (4-1) in this series.

Penny Hardaway has the youngest team in the country, according to KenPom.com. He still has the No. 1 recruiting class even with Wiseman sitting out an NCAA-mandated 12-game suspension for what college sports’ governing body ruled were impermissible benefits from 2017 when the Memphis coach was overseeing a local high school team.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Jeffries finished with 23 points for Memphis.

Breein Tyree led Ole Miss with 24 points.

No. 13 SETON HALL 87, FLORIDA A&M 51

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 23 points and Jared Rhoden had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Seton Hall to a romp over winless Florida A&M.

Florida A&M (0-5) would jump out 2-0 on a jumper by D.J. Jones, but that would be the Rattlers' only lead. Seton Hall (4-1) led by 18 before taking a 36-24 halftime lead.

Rod Melton Jr. led Florida A&M with 12 points while M.J. Randolph had 11 points and nine rebounds. Quincy McKnight had 14 points and five assists for Seton Hall.

Florida A&M pulled within single digits several times in the second half. First, after Randolph’s fastbreak layup off a steal by Melton Jr. to make it 40-31 with 17:27 left. The Rattlers would have another steal a couple of possessions later when Sandro Mamukelashvili turned it over to Melton Jr., whose dunk off a break drew the Rattlers to 43-35.