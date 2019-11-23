George Mason faces ODU in Cayman Islands Classic

George Mason (5-1) vs. Old Dominion (3-2)

Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason is preparing to face Old Dominion in a Cayman Islands Classic game. Old Dominion lost 80-78 to James Madison on Wednesday, while George Mason came up short in an 86-63 game against Maryland on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Patriots are led by AJ Wilson and Javon Greene. Wilson has averaged 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks while Greene has put up 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Monarchs have been led by Xavier Green and Jason Wade, who are scoring 17 and 13.4 per game, respectively.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He's also converted 64.3 percent of his free throws this season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Old Dominion's Marquis Godwin has attempted 36 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 12 for 36 over the last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Patriots have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Monarchs. Old Dominion has 33 assists on 87 field goals (37.9 percent) over its past three games while George Mason has assists on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all CUSA teams. The Monarchs have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25