Virginia Tech meets Michigan State in Maui Invitational

Virginia Tech (5-0) vs. Michigan State (3-1)

Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech is set to take on Michigan State in the Maui Invitational. Michigan State earned a 94-46 win over Charleston Southern on Monday, while Virginia Tech won easily 100-64 against Delaware State on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Michigan State's Cassius Winston has averaged 17.5 points and 6.8 assists while Xavier Tillman has put up 12 points and 9.5 rebounds. For the Hokies, Landers Nolley II has averaged 20.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while Nahiem Alleyne has put up 12.6 points.LOVE FOR LANDERS: Nolley has connected on 45.9 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 24 over the last three games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hokies. Michigan State has an assist on 71 of 101 field goals (70.3 percent) over its past three games while Virginia Tech has assists on 67 of 97 field goals (69.1 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TECH D: Virginia Tech has held opposing teams to 34 percent shooting from the field this year, the eighth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

