Canada beats Russia 2-1 to reach first Davis Cup final

Canada's Denis Shapovalov, left, and his partner Vasek Pospisil celebrate after winning their Davis Cup semifinal doubles match against Russia's Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. AP Photo

Canada has reached its first Davis Cup final after beating Russia 2-1 on Saturday.

In the decisive doubles, Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov beat Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

The Canadians will play the final against Britain or host Spain, which met in the other semifinal later Saturday.

Two-time champion Russia was trying to make it to the final for the first time in 12 years.

Rublev put the Russians ahead defeating Pospisil 6-4, 6-4 in the first singles, and Shapovalov evened the tie by downing Khachanov 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

In the doubles, the Canadians trailed 3-0 in the third-set tiebreaker but rallied and converted their second match point.

