Eastern Conference-leading Washington faces Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (11-8-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (16-4-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks take on the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals are 6-2-3 at home. Washington is second in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 15.

The Canucks are 6-6-1 on the road. Vancouver leads the league with 26 power-play goals, led by Bo Horvat with six.

In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Washington won 6-5. Michal Kempny scored two goals for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 15 goals, adding 10 assists and recording 25 points. Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 19 total assists and has collected 28 points. Adam Gaudette has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (upper body).

Canucks Injuries: None listed.