Vanderbilt rolls to lopsided win over South Carolna State

Aaron Nesmith scored 20 points and Clevon Brown added a career-high 19 in Vanderbilt’s 97-60 win over South Carolina State on Friday night.

Nesmith entered the game leading the nation in 3-pointers (5.25 per game) and ranked third in scoring (26.5).

The Commodores, playing their second game in three days, showed no fatigue as they seized a 19-point halftime lead.

Maxwell Evans scored 15 points, Saben Lee had 12 and Dylan Disu added 10 for the Commodores (4-1).

Vanderbilt, the Southeastern Conference leader in field goal percentage, shot 60% from the floor.

South Carolina State (2-3), which shot 64.9 % from the floor in its previous game, cooled off at 40% against the Commodores.

Vanderbilt shot 61 percent from the floor in the first half to take a commanding 47-26 lead after 20 minutes. It was the Commodores’ best shooting first half of the season.

The Commodores shot 68 percent in the second half of their previous game, a 90-72 win over Austin Peay.

Brown had five dunks in the first 20 minutes as the guard-heavy Commodores pounded the ball inside.

Vanderbilt outscored South Carolina State 46-26 in the paint.

The Commodores wore 1968 throwback uniforms. Perry Wallace, the first black player in the SEC, played his first season for the Commodores in 1967-68.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina State: The Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t catch the Commodores.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores showed some inside presence after relying on their guards in their previous game.

UP NEXT

South Carolina State visits Austin Peay (1-3), which has lost three straight, on Monday.

Vanderbilt hosts host Southeastern Louisiana (2-3), which had four scorers in double figures in its last game, on Monday.

