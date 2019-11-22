Los Angeles plays Houston, aims for 6th straight home win

Houston Rockets (11-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (10-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

Los Angeles comes into a matchup against Houston as winners of five straight home games.

Los Angeles finished 28-24 in Western Conference play and 26-15 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Clippers averaged 6.8 steals, 4.7 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

Houston went 53-29 overall and 22-19 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Rockets shot 44.9% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles and Houston play for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last meeting 102-93 on Nov. 13. James Harden led Houston to the win with 47 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle).

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House: day to day (left shoulder), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).