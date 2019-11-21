Boahen scores 17 to carry UIC over Robert Morris 72-62

Godwin Boahen scored 17 points and Illinois-Chicago beat Robert Morris 72-62 on Thursday night.

Tarkus Ferguson had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Flames (2-3). Michael Diggins added 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Brian Taylor, whose 9.0 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Flames, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

Jalen Hawkins had 14 points for the Colonials (1-5). Dante Treacy added 13 points and six assists. AJ Bramah had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Josh Williams, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Colonials, was held to five points on 2-of-10 shooting. Yannis Mendy, who was second on the Colonials in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

Illinois-Chicago matches up against Mercer at home on Saturday. Robert Morris plays Marquette on the road on Saturday.

