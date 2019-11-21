Clippers edge Celtics 107-104 in OT with Leonard and George

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, left, and forward Kawhi Leonard stand on the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Lou Williams scored 27 points, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 42 points in their first game together for the Clippers, and Los Angeles rallied to edge the Boston Celtics 107-104 in overtime Wednesday night.

George scored 25 points. Leonard added 17 and blocked Kemba Walker’s potential tying 3-point attempt after injury and rehab had prevented them from playing in the same game over the season’s first 14 games.

The Clippers improved to 9-1 at home after rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth.

In overtime, George hit a 3-pointer after he missed his first attempt and Patrick Beverley got the offensive rebound, then George fed Beverley for a 3 of his own. George’s free throw on a technical foul against Boston coach Brad Stevens completed seven straight points and the Clippers led 104-99.

The Celtics pulled to 104-102 on Jayson Tatum’s basket after a wild sequence in which bodies crashed to the floor as both teams chased a loose ball before Boston got possession.

Beverley hit a 3-pointer from the corner in front of the Clippers’ bench for 107-102 lead, igniting Los Angeles fans and quieting the large contingent of Celtics fans in the stands.

Tatum’s basket left the Celtics down by three. Walker, who had 13 points, got free in the corner for the last shot but Leonard leaped to deflect it.

Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points and Marcus Smart and Brad Wanamaker added 14 apiece.

Williams hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining in regulation.

With the crowd on its feet shouting “Defense! Defense!” Williams stole the ball at the other end and got fouled, making both for a 97-94 lead.

After a timeout, Tatum hit a 3-pointer with George falling down defending him to tie it 97-all with 13 seconds left.

Leonard’s potential game-winning 3-pointer rattled in and out as regulation ended.

The Celtics led by 10 early in the fourth but got outscored 13-7 over the final 3:16.

Boston missed 17 of 18 3-pointers in the first half.

The Celtics then made seven 3-pointers in the third, with Tatum hitting four to go into the fourth leading 75-69.

Walker’s 3-pointer pushed the Celtics to their largest lead, 86-76 in the fourth.

The Clippers ran off eight in a row, getting 3s from Beverley and Williams, to trail 86-84.

Neither team led by more than 10 points in the game.

Leonard and George combined to score the Clippers’ first 11 points of the third for a 51-45 lead.

That’s when the Celtics kicked in from long range, with Tatum hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and Walker following with another. Tatum connected on back-to-back 3s later in the period.

TIP-INS

Celtics: They dominated the paint, 52-32. ... Theis had 14 rebounds and five fouls.

Clippers: Their bench outscored the Celtics’ reserves, 43-29. ... The teams were even on the boards with 53 apiece.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Denver on Friday to end a five-game Western swing.

Clippers: Host Houston on Friday in the fourth of five straight home games.