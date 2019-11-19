Detroit hosts Ottawa after Athanasiou’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (8-11-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-12-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Detroit after Andreas Athanasiou scored two goals in the Red Wings' 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

The Red Wings are 2-4-0 in division games. Detroit scores 2.3 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Anthony Mantha leads them with 11 total goals.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Senators are 2-3-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Ottawa averages 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, Ottawa won 5-2. Anthony Duclair scored a team-high two goals for the Senators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Helm leads the Red Wings with a plus-five in 22 games played this season. Athanasiou has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 11 goals and has 15 points. Brady Tkachuk has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

Senators Injuries: None listed.