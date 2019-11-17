UNLV hosts ACU

Abilene Christian (1-2) vs. UNLV (1-3)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian and UNLV look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a loss in their last game. UNLV lost 71-54 at UCLA on Friday, while Abilene Christian fell 73-69 at home to Pepperdine on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UNLV's Amauri Hardy has averaged 17.5 points while Elijah Mitrou-Long has put up 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Payten Ricks has averaged 18.3 points and 3.3 steals while Kolton Kohl has put up 12.7 points and five rebounds.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 39.3 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 28 over the last three games. He's also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 30.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats sixth among Division I teams. UNLV has turned the ball over on 24.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Runnin' Rebels 323rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25