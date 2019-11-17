Pitt plays Monmouth

Monmouth (1-3) vs. Pittsburgh (2-2)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth and Pittsburgh look to bounce back from losses. Monmouth came up short in a 112-57 game at Kansas in its last outing. Pittsburgh lost 68-53 loss at home against West Virginia in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens has averaged 14.5 points and six rebounds while Ryan Murphy has put up 15.5 points. For the Hawks, Ray Salnave has averaged 14 points while Deion Hammond has put up 13.3 points.SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 9 over his last three games. He's also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

STREAK STATS: Monmouth has scored 61.7 points per game and allowed 93 over its three-game road losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Pittsburgh has an assist on 33 of 66 field goals (50 percent) over its past three games while Monmouth has assists on 39 of 67 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted the second-most free throws among all ACC teams. The Panthers have averaged 26.8 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25