Mike scores 24 and SMU stay perfect beating Jackson St.

Isiaha Mike had 24 points as SMU defeated Jackson State 80-63 on Saturday night.

Tyson Jolly had 17 points for SMU (3-0).

Tristan Jarrett had 23 points for the Tigers (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak reached four games. Jayveous McKinnis added 19 points.

SMU plays Evansville on the road on Monday. Jackson State looks for its first win against Texas State on the road on Monday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25