Photographer hit in Georgia-Auburn game, sent to hospital

Georgia running back Brian Herrien (35) runs out of bounds and into a photographer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. AP Photo

A photographer was taken to the hospital after she was hit on the sideline of the Georgia-Auburn game Saturday and carted off the field.

A Georgia statement said Chamberlain Smith was sent to East Alabama Medical Center in nearby Opelika for treatment. The school didn’t specify her injury.

A photography intern for the University of Georgia Athletic Association, the Georgia graduate was hurt when Bulldogs running back Brian Herrien ran into her several feet off the sideline late in the second quarter. Smith was kneeling down to take a picture and appeared to get hit in the head by Herrien’s knee.

Smith drew immediate medical attention and was down on the ground for several minutes. She had her eyes open, along with a bruise above her eye, when she was taken off on a stretcher.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Fifth-ranked Georgia beat No. 13 Auburn 21-14.