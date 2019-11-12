Henderson leads Milwaukee past Wisconsin Lutheran 103-53

Harrison Henderson had 16 points off the bench to lift Milwaukee to a 103-53 win over Wisconsin Lutheran on Tuesday night.

Josh Thomas had 13 points for Milwaukee (2-1). Shae Mitchell added 12 points. Courtney Brown Jr. had 10 points for the hosts.

Milwaukee (2-1) scored at least 100 points for the second time this season. The first was in a losing effort as the Panthers fell to Western Michigan 115-110 in triple overtime on Saturday. It is the first time since 1989 that Milwaukee has scored 100 points or more in two straight games.

Trevor Stiede had 10 points for the Warriors.

Milwaukee plays Kansas City at home on Friday.

