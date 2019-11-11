No. 18 DePaul women beat Drexel 81-57 in preseason WNIT

Chante Stonewall scored 19 points, Sonya Morris had 17 and Lexi Held added 15 to help No. 18 DePaul beat Drexel 81-57 on Monday night in the preseason WNIT.

Morris scored 11 points in the first quarter and had 15 at the break as DePaul (2-0) led by 10 points. The Blue Demons, the defending Big East champion, scored 10 straight to open the third quarter and cruised in the fourth, outscoring Drexel 19-9.

Stonewall, a 6-foot-1 senior, also had five rebounds and four steals after grabbing 12 rebounds in a season-opening victory over Miami (Ohio) on Friday.

DePaul will play the winner of Pacific-Oregon State, also playing Monday, in the semifinals on Thursday.

Bailey Greenberg paced Drexel (2-1) with 17 points. She scored 31 points, making 5 of 9 3-pointers, in a 74-63 victory over Davidson Saturday in their tournament opener. She has scored 79 points in her first three games.