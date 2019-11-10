NFL Today, Week 10

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. EST. The top two teams in the NFC West meet in primetime. The 49ers (8-0) snapped a 10-game skid vs. Seattle with a win in the second meeting last season. ... The Seahawks are 27-5-1 in prime-time games under Pete Carroll, including 8-2 on Monday nights. ... The Seahawks (7-2) are looking to win their first five road games for the first time in franchise history. ... San Francisco is off to its best start since winning its first 10 games in 1990. ... San Francisco joined the 2013 Chiefs as the only teams in the past 30 seasons to start 8-0 after winning four or fewer games in the previous season.

___

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

STARS

Passing

— Lamar Jackson, Ravens, was 15 for 17 for 223 yards and three touchdowns and a perfect QB rating of 158.3 and added 65 yards rushing, including a spectacular 47-yard TD run in Baltimore's 49-13 win over Cincinnati. Jackson joined Aaron Rodgers and Joe Montana as the only players with three TD passes, a TD run and a perfect passer rating with at least 15 completions in the Super Bowl era.

— Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, was 36 for 50 for 446 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City's 35-32 loss to Tennessee.

— Kyler Murray, Cardinals, was 27 for 44 for 324 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in Arizona's 30-27 loss to Tampa Bay.

— Daniel Jones, Giants, finished 26 for 40 for 308 yards and four touchdowns in the Giants' 34-27 loss to the Jets.

___

Rushing

— Derrick Henry, Titans, had 23 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns in Tennessee's 35-32 win over Kansas City.

— Aaron Jones, Packers, had 13 carries for 93 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay's 24-16 win over Carolina.

— Nick Chubb, Browns, had 20 carries for 116 yards in Cleveland's 19-16 win over Buffalo.

— Joe Mixon, Bengals, had 30 carries for 114 yards in Cincinnati's 49-13 loss to Baltimore.

— Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, had 20 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown in Carolina's 24-16 loss to Green Bay.

___

Receiving

—Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, had 11 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's 35-32 loss to Tennessee.

— Michael Thomas, Saints, had 13 catches for 152 yards in New Orleans' 26-9 loss to Atlanta.

— Christian Kirk, Cardinals, had six catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns in Arizona's 30-27 loss to Tampa Bay.

— Darius Slayton and Golden Tate, Giants. Slayton had 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Tate added four catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants' 34-27 loss to the Jets.

— D.J. Moore and Greg Olsen, Panthers. Moore had nine catches for 120 yards and Olsen added eight catches for 98 yards in Carolina's 24-16 loss to Green Bay.

___

Special Teams

— Younghoe Koo, Falcons, was 4 for 4 on field goals in Atlanta's 26-9 win over New Orleans.

— Jason Sanders, Dolphins, was 3 for 3 on field goals in Miami's 16-12 win over Indianapolis.

— Matt Gay, Buccaneers, was 3 for 3 on field goals and extra points in Tampa Bay's 30-27 win over Arizona.

— Wil Lutz, Saints, was 3 for 3 on field goals, accounting for all the Saints points in a 26-9 loss to Atlanta.

___

Defense

— Marcus Peters and Tyus Bowser, Ravens. Peters returned an interception 89 yards for a score and Bowser returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown in Baltimore's 49-13 win over Cincinnati.

— Jamal Adams, Jets, had two sacks, two forced fumbles and returned one of them 25 yards for a touchdown in the Jets' 34-27 win over the Giants.

— Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers, returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown and added a game-sealing interception in Pittsburgh's 17-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

— Rashaan Evans, Titans, returned a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown in Tennessee's 35-32 win over Kansas City.

— Dante Fowler Jr., Rams, returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams' 17-12 loss to Pittsburgh.

— Grady Jarrett, Falcons, had 2½ sacks in Atlanta's 26-9 win over New Orleans.

___

MILESTONES

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had an 89-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 49-13 win over the Bengals. Along with Peters' 67-yard interception return for a touchdown in Week 7 and Marlon Humphrey's 70-yard fumble recovery touchdown in Week 9, Baltimore is the first team since 1970 to have a defensive touchdown of at least 65 yards in three consecutive games. Peters has returned six interceptions for touchdowns in his five-year career, tied with Hall of Famer Lem Barney (six) for the second most by a player in his first five seasons in league history. Only Hall of Famer Ken Houston (nine) had more. ... New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones had 308 yards and four touchdowns while Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray passed for 324 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Week 10. With Jones and Murray, Week 10 of the 2019 season is the first week in which two rookie quarterbacks each had at least 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes in NFL history. ... New York Jets safety Jamal Adams had two sacks, two forced fumbles and a 25-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Jets' 34-27 win over the New York Giants. Since 2000, Adams is the sixth player to have two sacks, two forced fumbles and a touchdown in a single game, joining Cliff Avril (Week 8, 2011), Jason Gildon (Week 13, 2000), Orlando Scandrick (Week 5, 2019), Jyles Tucker (Week 17, 2007) and Mike Vrabel (Week 8, 2007).

___

STREAKS & STATS

The AFC North-leading Ravens (7-2) routed the Bengals 49-13 and have won five in a row for the first time since 2013 The Bengals (0-9) dropped their 11th in a row from the end of last season, tying the longest two-season losing streak in club history. They're one loss away from matching the worst start in club history. ... Kansas City coach Andy Reid is 1-8 all-time against Tennessee after the Chiefs lost 35-32 to the Titans. ... The Browns earned their first home win of the season with a 19-16 victory over the Bills. Stephen Hauschka's 53-yard missed field-goal attempt against the Browns with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter was his fifth consecutive miss from 50 or more yards. It's the longest active streak in the NFL. ... The Giants' skid reached six games after a 34-27 loss to the Jets. It's their first six-game skid since 2014. ... The Lions lost for the fifth time in six games after falling 20-13 at Chicago. ... The Buccaneers ended a four-game skid with a 30-27 win over the Cardinals. The Bucs played in their home stadium for the first time since Sept. 22. In between, they played four road games wrapped around a "home" game against Carolina in London and their bye week. ... The Falcons ended their six-game slide with a 26-9 victory over the Saints that ended New Orleans' six-game winning streak. ... After beating the Colts 16-12, the Dolphins (2-7) have consecutive victories for the first time since December, the third time in two seasons and their first road win since September 2018. ... The Steelers (5-4) topped the Los Angeles Rams 17-12 for their fourth straight victory.

___

SIDELINED

Kansas City's injury woes on the offensive line now has extended to ending the NFL's longest active snap streak for right tackle Mitchell Schwartz. The tackle played 7,894 consecutive snaps until late in the first half of Kansas City's 35-32 loss to Tennessee. He hurt a knee with 2:46 left in the second quarter when Patrick Mahomes was sacked by Harold Landry. Since he went down, Schwartz had to leave the field. He tried to walk it off but Martinas Rankin hurt his right knee a play later after sliding over to right tackle. ... The Giants had their own woes on the offensive line. They came into their game against the Jets without right tackle Mike Remmers and center Jon Halapio for the first time this season and the problem grew when left tackle Nate Solder sustained a concussion in the first half. He didn't return. New York also lost cornerback Janoris Jenkins to a concussion. ... Detroit had its own concussion issues as running back Ty Johnson and right tackle Wagner left the game because of the injury. Green Bay lost cornerback Tremon Smith and linebacker Ty Summers to concussions.

___

SPEAKING

"They were going crazy: 'Oh my God! Oh! Oh." — Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser on Lamar Jackson's dazzling 47-yard touchdown run in a 49-13 win over the Bengals.

___

"Four games is a long time. I just sat back. Just to be able to watch the guys (in the postgame celebration). ... They ended up doing some one-on-one dancing, which is pretty neat. It's exciting. We enjoy it. It brings you together." — Bears coach Matt Nagy after his team ended a four-game skid with a 20-13 win over Detroit.