Western Carolina slips past East Tennessee State in OT

Nate Mullen scored on a 1-yard run in overtime after Western Carolina held East Tennessee State to a field goal and the Catamounts defeated the Buccaneers 23-20 on Saturday.

After both teams kicked first-quarter field goals, Donnavan Spencer scored on a 44-yard run 1:41 into the second quarter and Western Carolina (3-7, 2-5 Southern Conference) led 10-3 at halftime.

Quay Holmes' 4-yard touchdown run was the only scoring in the third an East Tennessee State (2-8, 0-7) pulled even.

The Catamounts grabbed the lead midway through the fourth when Tyrie Adams hooked up with Caleb Ferguson for a 22-yard TD. But the Buccaneers answered with a 14-play, 64-yard drive that took 6½ minutes off the clock and ended with Holmes running it in from 5 yards out with 91 seconds left in regulation.

Adams completed 16 of 25 passes for 185 yards for Western Carolina. Spencer finished with 124 yards on the ground on 19 carries.

Holmes rushed for 166 yards on 36 carries for ETSU.

The Catamounts outgained ETSU 412 yards to 265.