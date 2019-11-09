Buffalo visits Tampa Bay after Reinhart’s 2 goal-game

Buffalo Sabres (9-5-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Stockholm; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

The Lightning are 5-2-0 against Atlantic Division teams. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.7.

The Sabres are 3-1-0 in division games. Buffalo has given up nine power-play goals, killing 80% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 8, Tampa Bay won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with five goals, adding nine assists and recording 14 points. Brayden Point has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with seven goals and has 17 points. Reinhart has totaled four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: None listed.