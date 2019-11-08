Cowboys LB Vander Esch set to return from neck injury

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is set to return against Minnesota after the second-year player missed the first game of his career with a neck injury.

Vander Esch sustained the injury against Philadelphia before the open week and missed the first game back against the New York Giants on Monday night. The 2018 first-round pick was limited in practice all week but didn't have a designation for game status, meaning Vander Esch is expected to play.

Vander Esch is second to linebacker Jaylon Smith in tackles, according to the team stats.

Receiver Amari Cooper is listed as questionable with a knee injury. Cooper left the 37-18 victory over the Giants after aggravating an injury sustained in practice before the game. He returned to catch a 45-yard touchdown. Cooper says he expects to play.