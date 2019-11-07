Oklahoma City heads to San Antonio for conference showdown

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

Western Conference foes San Antonio and Oklahoma City meet.

San Antonio went 30-22 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Spurs allowed opponents to score 110.0 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

Oklahoma City finished 49-33 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Thunder shot 45.4% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Spurs Injuries: Derrick White: day to day (right glute contusion).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).