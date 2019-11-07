Calgary hosts New Jersey after Tkachuk’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (4-5-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (9-7-2, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit Calgary after Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals in the Flames' 4-3 overtime victory over the Coyotes.

The Flames are 5-1-1 at home. Calgary averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Tkachuk leads the team serving 20 total minutes.

The Devils are 2-3-0 in road games. New Jersey averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Kyle Palmieri leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 10 goals, adding six assists and recording 16 points. Johnny Gaudreau has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Palmieri leads the Devils with six goals and has recorded 10 points. Taylor Hall has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Devils Injuries: Jesper Bratt: day to day (upper body).