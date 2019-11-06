Arkansas St. opens campaign against Arkansas-Monticello

Arkansas-Monticello vs. Arkansas State (0-0)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas State Red Wolves will be taking on the Boll Weevils of Division II Arkansas-Monticello. Arkansas State went 13-19 last year and finished ninth in the Sun Belt.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State went 4-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Red Wolves scored 71.2 points per contest in those 11 contests.

