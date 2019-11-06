Colgate welcomes NJIT in 2019-20 season opener

NJIT (0-0) vs. Colgate (0-0)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate gets the 2019-20 season rolling by hosting the NJIT Highlanders. NJIT went 22-13 last year and finished fifth in the Atlantic Sun, while Colgate ended up 24-11 and finished first in the Patriot League.

LAST TIME: NJIT scored 81 points and won by three over Colgate when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. NJIT went 12-4 against programs outside its conference, while Colgate went 7-6 in such games.

