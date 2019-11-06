Detroit faces New York, looks to break 3-game skid

Detroit Red Wings (4-11-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-6-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its three-game slide when the Red Wings play New York.

The Rangers are 3-4-0 in Eastern Conference games. New York averages 12.5 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 1-4-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Detroit scores 2.1 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Anthony Mantha leads the team with nine total goals.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 12 points, scoring six goals and adding six assists. Ryan Strome has recorded four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Mantha has collected 14 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling five assists for the Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi has collected three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 1-8-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

Rangers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Rangers Injuries: Mika Zibanejad: day to day (upper body).

Red Wings Injuries: Mike Green: day to day (illness).