Houston plays Golden State after Harden’s 44-point showing

Golden State Warriors (2-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Houston hosts the Golden State Warriors after James Harden scored 44 points in the Rockets' 107-100 victory over the Grizzlies.

Houston finished 53-29 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Rockets averaged 21.2 assists per game on 39.2 made field goals last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Golden State went 57-25 overall and 27-14 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Warriors shot 49.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Nene: out (abductor).

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D'Angelo Russell: out (ankle), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Draymond Green Sr.: out (left index finger), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).