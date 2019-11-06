New York takes on Detroit on 3-game skid

New York Knicks (1-6, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

New York enters the matchup with Detroit after losing three in a row.

Detroit went 27-25 in Eastern Conference games and 26-15 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Pistons averaged 107.0 points per game while shooting 44% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

New York finished 17-65 overall and 8-33 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Knicks gave up 113.8 points per game while committing 20.9 fouls last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Pistons Injuries: Derrick Rose: day to day (right hamstring), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring), Tim Frazier: day to day (right shoulder strain), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (personal), Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).