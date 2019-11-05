Oakland drubs Goshen College 94-66

Daniel Oladapo totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Brad Brechting scored 21 as Oakland rolled past Goshen College 94-66 on Tuesday night.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Kevin Kangu added 13 points and reserve Blake Lampman scored 10.

Trevor Franklin had 15 points off the bench — hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range — for the NAIA Maple Leafs, while reserve Landon Newnum scored 14.

Oakland plays host to Delaware on Friday.

