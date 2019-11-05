Charleston Southern beats Columbia International 99-71

Dontrell Shuler scored 22 points, tying his career high, as Charleston Southern defeated NAIA Columbia International 99-71 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Ty Jones added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 13 points and six rebounds for Charleston Southern. Terence Porter Jr. added 10 points.

Sklyer McKinney had 13 points for the Rams. Tajae Anderson added 12 points.

Charleston Southern matches up against NC A&T on the road on Friday.

