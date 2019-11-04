Drummond leads Detroit against Washington after a 25-20 game

Detroit Pistons (3-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Detroit visits the Washington Wizards after Andre Drummond's 25-point, 20-rebound outing in the Pistons' 113-109 win over the Nets.

Washington finished 19-33 in Eastern Conference play and 22-19 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Wizards averaged 114.0 points per game last season, 50.1 in the paint, 17.7 off of turnovers and 14.1 on fast breaks.

Detroit finished 41-41 overall and 15-26 on the road a season ago. The Pistons averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 35.7 bench points last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: out (finger).

Pistons Injuries: Derrick Rose: day to day (right hamstring), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring), Tim Frazier: day to day (right shoulder strain), Reggie Jackson: out (back).