Grizzlies and Rockets square off in division matchup

Houston Rockets (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

Houston faces Memphis for a Southwest Division matchup.

Memphis finished 33-49 overall and 8-8 in Southwest Division play a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 103.5 points per game last season, 17.7 on free throws and 29.7 from 3-point range.

Houston went 53-29 overall and 10-6 in Southwest Division play a season ago. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 109.1 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: day to day (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (right knee).

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (abductor).