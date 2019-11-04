Nashville to visit Detroit Monday

Nashville Predators (8-4-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-10-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators.

The Red Wings are 2-4-1 at home. Detroit scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the league. Anthony Mantha leads them with nine total goals.

The Predators have gone 2-2-0 away from home. Nashville averages 10.2 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.9 goals and 6.4 assists per game.

Detroit defeated Nashville 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 5. Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals for the Red Wings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Helm leads the Red Wings with a plus-five in 15 games played this season. Bertuzzi has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 14 points, scoring five goals and adding nine assists. Nick Bonino has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Red Wings: 1-8-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

Predators Injuries: None listed.